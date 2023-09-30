Buying the right insurance policy is highly important for overall ownership experience
Third-party coverage is mandatory by Motor Vehicles Act 1988, while opting for comprehensive plan covers self-damages too
If you are purchasing the car insurance yourself, here are a few key tips to follow
First, understand your requirement and start searching insurance plans based on that
Search and compare different plans with their benefits, just like you do before buying a car
Various insurance plans come with a wide range of variable add-on elements, which you should check before including in the policy
Always check the claim settlement ratio of a particular insurance company before buying a policy from the insurer
Always read terms and conditions carefully before signing up for a car insurance policy
Following these tips can help you find a good deal while purchasing a car insurance policy