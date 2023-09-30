Car buying involves purchasing insurance as an integral part of the process

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 30, 2023

Buying the right insurance policy is highly important for overall ownership experience

Third-party coverage is mandatory by Motor Vehicles Act 1988, while opting for comprehensive plan covers self-damages too

If you are purchasing the car insurance yourself, here are a few key tips to follow

First, understand your requirement and start searching insurance plans based on that

Search and compare different plans with their benefits, just like you do before buying a car

Various insurance plans come with a wide range of variable add-on elements, which you should check before including in the policy

Always check the claim settlement ratio of a particular insurance company before buying a policy from the insurer

Always read terms and conditions carefully before signing up for a car insurance policy

Following these tips can help you find a good deal while purchasing a car insurance policy
Check more on how to find the right car insurance policy
Click Here