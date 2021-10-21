Honda's 350cc adventure scooter in the works: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda ADV 350 will come out to be the third official offering in the company's existing adventure scooter family.
The ADV 350 scooter from Honda will be primarily targeted towards the European and the US market.
Honda is reportedly working on a new 350cc adventure scooter model which is likely to be called the Honda ADV 350. The company has also filed a trademark application for the same nameplate which only backs the reports of the new development.
The new Honda ADV 350 will come out to be the third official offering in the company's existing adventure scooter family that also includes models such as the 745cc X-ADV and the ADV150.
The Japanese automaker has also received model type approval in Europe for the name ‘ADV350’. The leaked documents of the approval certificates are doing rounds on the internet. The documents have also revealed some bits of specifications of the new scooter suggesting that it will come based on the Honda's existing Forza 350 maxi-scooter and will feature the same engine and chassis configuration.
One can expect to see the same 330cc, single-cylinder engine with automatic transmission in the scooter that delivers close to 29bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm.