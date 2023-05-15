Planning to buy Honda Activa, Activa 125 scooter? Be ready to pay this much more

Honda has increased the prices of the Activa and Activa 125 scooters
Activa's price has been increased by ₹811
Activa 125's price has been hiked by ₹1,177
Honda Activa now starts at ₹75,347 and goes up to ₹81,348 (ex-showroom)
Honda Activa 125 now starts at ₹78,920 and goes up to ₹86,093 (ex-showroom)
The prices of the top-end Activa 125 H-Smart model have not been increased
Honda recently dropped the 6G tag from its Activa 110, simply calling it Activa
Honda Activa competes against TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access, among others
Honda's latest launch in the Indian market is the Shine 100