Planning to buy Honda Activa, Activa 125 scooter? Be ready to pay this much more

Published May 15, 2023

Honda has increased the prices of the Activa and Activa 125 scooters

Activa's price has been increased by 811

Activa 125's price has been hiked by 1,177

Honda Activa now starts at 75,347 and goes up to 81,348 (ex-showroom)

Honda Activa 125 now starts at 78,920 and goes up to 86,093 (ex-showroom)

The prices of the top-end Activa 125 H-Smart model have not been increased

Honda recently dropped the 6G tag from its Activa 110, simply calling it Activa

Honda Activa competes against TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access, among others

 Honda's latest launch in the Indian market is the Shine 100
