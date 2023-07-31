Honda to introduce a new motorcycle on August 2, could be a Bajaj Pulsar rival

Honda 2Wheelers, the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India after Hero MotoCorp is readying a new motorcycle, which is possibly going to be a model in the 160-180 cc segment and will challenge Bajaj Pulsar models. The motorcycle is ready to be introduced to the market on August 2. The Japanese two-wheeler brand has already teased the motorcycle through a social media post giving us a clue of what it could bring.

The upcoming Honda motorcycle slated to debut on August 2 gets a chunky muscular fuel tank and fuel tank extensions, which show the model's sporty character. The LED taillight makes sure the bike will come with a premium feel. Expect it to feature a sharp-looking LED headlamp as well, in line with several other Honda motorcycles in the same segment. That said, the turn indicators would come carrying conventional bulbs. Expect the motorcycle to come with a split seat setup, which will enhance its practicality.

Expect it to be based on the Honda Unicorn, which has been one of the successful products from the brand. Powering the motorcycle would be the same engine as the Honda Unicorn. The 162 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor would be tuned differently though. Expect it to churn out slightly higher power and torque than the Unicorn. Upon launch, the new Honda motorcycle would challenge the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Yamaha FZ-Fi and the TVS Apache RTR 160.

In the 160 cc segment, Honda Unicorn has been raking in numbers. While the auto company introduced the XBlade too, it has not been able to set the sales chart on fire ever. Considering that and the fact that the 160 cc has become one of the most in-demand segments for consumers, the new model looks like a legitimate effort from the company to make a dent in the category.

