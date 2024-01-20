Honda NX500 ADV launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India took everyone by surprise when they launched the Transalp 750 in the Indian market. Recently, the brand launched the NX500 adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market. The new ADV will replace the CB500X in the lineup. Here are five things that one should know about the new Honda NX500 .

Honda NX500: Engine and gearbox

The Honda NX500 uses the same engine as the CB500X. It is a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It has a 4-stroke DOHC construction and is able to put out 46.5 bhp power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Honda NX500: Colour options

Honda is offering the NX500 in three colour options. There is Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda NX500: Hardware

Honda is using a steel diamond-tube mainframe that is suspended by Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down forks in the front and a pro-link monoshock at the rear with a 5-stage preload adjuster. Braking duties are performed by dual 296 mm front discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The front wheel measures 19 inches while the rear one is a 17-inch unit. The alloy wheels are wrapped in a 110/80 section tyre in the front and a 160/60 section tyre at the rear.

Honda NX500: Features

In terms of feature equipment, the NX500 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT full-colour TFT screen that is customizable and comes with Honda RoadSync which is available on iOS as well as Android. It enables music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda is also offering a traction control system that they call Honda Selectable Torque Control. There is also all-LED lighting and an Emergency Stop Signal.

Honda NX500: Price, delivery and rivals

Honda NX500 comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit route because of which it is priced at ₹5.90 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the motorcycle are open only at Honda's BigWing dealerships. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure. Deliveries will begin from February 2024 onwards.

