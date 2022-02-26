Honda India files patent for NT1100 tourer. Launch likely in 2023

Honda has recently filed registration for the patent of its NT1100 sports tourer for the Indian market. Internationally, the NT1100 tourer comes based on the popular CRF1000L Africa Twin motorcycle. Some of the key highlights of this touring machine include its long-travel suspension, DCT automatic gearbox and a range of electronic safety equipment and features.

While the registration of the patent does not guarantee a launch, however, chances are likely that this touring model could indeed be introduced in the market, especially since the Africa Twin is already on sale in the country.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine. This powertrain has been rated to deliver 102hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 104Nm of peak torque is recorded at 6,250rpm. can be made available in either a 6-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual, configuration along with an optional quickshifter.

Honda blesses this touring bike with a range of a range of rider assist features such as Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), wheelie control, three default riding modes (Urban, Rain, and Tour), as well as two customisable riding modes. And to keep the rider engaged, the motorcycle is also offered with a 6.5-inch TFT Touch Panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth. If that’s not it, the motorcycle is also offered with some convenience-oriented features such as heated grips, throttle by wire, self-cancelling indicators, and emergency stop indicators.

In terms of pricing, the Honda NT1100 retails internationally at £11,999 for the manual and £12,999 for the DCT. This converts to ₹12.20 lakh and ₹13.22 lakh, respectively, as per current exchange rates. At this price, it comes out as slightly less expensive than Honda’s adventure touring motorcycle. While there is no direct rival to the Honda NT1100 in the Indian market, but it does compete against the likes of the Kawasaki 1000SX and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT bikes in terms of overall pricing.

Expect more details on the Honda NT1100 to roll out in the days to come.

