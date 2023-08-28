Honda Hornet 2.0 updated with OBD2-compliant engine; costs 1.39 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the 2023 Hornet 2.0 motorcycle with an OBD2-compliant engine, priced at ₹1,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 OBD2 compliant PGM-FI unit now makes use of multiple sensors to monitor components that can affect emission performance of the bike.