2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. They are priced at 1.40 lakh and 92,300 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The limited edition Repsol models will be available only at Honda's Red Wing dealerships across India. The manufacturer has only made cosmetic changes to the Repsol models, mechanically they stay the same.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 16:29 PM
The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.

The Dio 125 Repsol Edition comes in a dual-tone colour combination of Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme. The alloy wheels are also finished in orange. It comes with a LED headlamp and a muffler has a dual-tip design with a blacked-out finish. It also features Honda's Smart Key technology and a digital instrument cluster.

Powering the Dio 125 is a 123.92cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops a max power output of 8.16 bhp and a peak torque figure of 10.4 Nm.

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition comes with the same dual-tone colour scheme of Ross White and Vibrant Orange with Repsol racing stripes. It comes with a digital instrument cluster that gets customizable brightness.

The Hornet 2.0 uses an 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out 17.03 bhp and 15.9 Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Repsol Limited Edition models, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to launch the new 2023 Repsol Edition of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Both these models have delighted customers in their respective segments and with the launch of these Limited-Edition versions, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing DNA on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. We also extend our best wishes to the Repsol Honda Team for the maiden BharatGP."

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 16:29 PM IST
