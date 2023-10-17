2023 Honda CB300R launched with a 37,000 price cut. Details

Honda recently introduced the updated CB300R that now meets the BS6 2 norms with OBD2 compliance
Not only does the 2023 Honda CB300R meet the required emission standards but it is also more affordable than before
The 2023 CB300R continues with the 286 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike continues to remain light on its feet with a 146 kg kerb weight
On the feature front, the 2023 CB300R offers the emergency brake light, USD front forks, a monoshock at the rear, dual-channel ABS and more
The updated Honda CB300R is available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic
The Honda CB300R competes in a hotly contested segment taking on the KTM 250 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, BMW G 310 R, TVS Apache RTR 310 and more
The CB300R is sold via the premium Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country
The 2023 Honda CB300R is now priced at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is locally assembled