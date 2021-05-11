Honda Grazia scooter rolled out with new cashback offer of up to 3,500

Honda 2Wheelers India has rolled out a new cashback offer on its popular 125 cc scooter - Grazia 125 BS 6. The new offer is available for SBI credit cardholders only and is valid from May 1st to June 30th this year. Under the offer, customers can avail of up to 5% or ₹3,500 cashback on the scooter which is only available on EMI transactions. As per the offer's terms, the minimum transaction needed to avail this offer benefit is ₹40,000.

The Honda Grazia rivals other 125 cc scooters such as the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. It is available in two variants – drum and disc. While the base (drum) version has been priced from ₹75,859, the higher placed disc variant has been priced from ₹83,185 (both ex-showroom, Delhi prices). Save for the different braking systems, both the scooter trims remain nearly identical.

Some of the key exterior features on the Honda Grazia scooter include an LED headlight, engine start/stop switch, fully-digital instrument cluster, multi-function keyhole, external fuel lid, front glove box, idling stop system, and a silent start with ACG. It also gets a safety net of the combi-braking system and side-stand engine cut-off function.

The new cashback offer for the Honda Grazia 125 is also available on Honda's other scooters such as the Activa 6G and Dio BS 6.

Earlier this year, Honda has launched the Grazia Sports Edition in India which is powered by a BS 6-compliant 125cc power train and comes with features such as idle stop system and side stand indicator with engine cut-off. (More details here)