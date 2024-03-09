Honda Gold Wing and CBR1000RR recalled due to faulty fuel pumps

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced a voluntary recall for their GL1800 Gold Wing and CBR1000RR motorcycles. The recall is to inspect and replace their fuel pumps and the brand would not be charging for it. The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure. If the fuel pump module becomes inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding.

Honda GL1800 Gold Wing manufactured between December 2017 to December 2023 and CBR1000RR manufactured between September 2017 to April 2020 are affected. As a precautionary measure, the inspection and replacement of fuel pumps will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

The most recent launch from Honda is the NX500 and it is a successor to the CB500X which now has been discontinued in the Indian market. The motorcycle is only sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda and the deliveries have already begun. Honda NX500 is sold in three colour options - Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

Powering the Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout. This motor churns out 46.5 bhp power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at ₹5.90 lakh

In terms of features, the NX500 gets all-LED lighting and Emergency Stop Signal. There is a 5-inch TFT full-colour TFT screen that is customizable and comes with Honda RoadSync which is available on iOS as well as Android. It enables music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda is also offering a traction control system that they call Honda Selectable Torque Control.

First Published Date: