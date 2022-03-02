Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Crf 190l Adventure Design Registered In India. Rivals Hero Xpulse 200

Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200

Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plans to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon.The Honda CRF 190L Adventure rivals the likes of the Hero XPulse 200 in India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance.

Honda has registered the design of CRF 190L Adventure motorcycle in India. This motorcycle is currently sold in the market of China as Honda Sundiro. 

Design patent doesn't necessarily mean that the company will certainly launch the motorcycle in the Indian market.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹ 94,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, Honda has filed for the patent to safeguard its future plans incase the bike makes its way to the Indian market. As of now, Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plan to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon. 

(Also Read: Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top selling two-wheelers in India)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 184cc engine which is rated to deliver 15.5bhp of maximum power and 15.7Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A version of this engine is also found on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the CB200X, these bike are currently available for sale in India. 

The CRF 190L weighs only roughly about 145 kg which makes it quite a light motorcycle for the off-road usage. At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance. It has a seat height of 830 mm which is even higher than the Hero XPulse 200. Adding to its adventure credentials is a long-travel suspension setup, and a wheel combination of 19-17-inch spoke wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

(Also Read: Honda launches first virtual showroom for premium category motorcycles)

In India, it rivals the likes of the much popular Hero XPulse 200 which was launched a few years back. For Indian customers, Hero last year introduced the CB200X which is built on the Hornet 2.0's platform.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda bikes Honda CRF Honda CRF 190L Honda bikes India Hero XPulse 200
Related Stories
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February
02 Mar 2022
Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200
02 Mar 2022
Honda Gold Wing tourer to get HUD, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control suggests patent
02 Mar 2022
Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year
01 Mar 2022
Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS