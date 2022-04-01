Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by 10 lakh

At the original price, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade came out to be nearly twice as expensive as other bikes in its competition such as Kawasaki ZX-10R and Ducati Panigale V4.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 05:09 PM
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India. 

Though it might sound like April Fool's joke, but Honda has in fact slashed pricing of its CBR1000RR-R by whopping 10 lakh. The motorcycle is now available for purchase at 23.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Needless to say, this is a colossal price cut considering that the bike was launched introduced in India only last year at nearly 33 lakh mark. 

While the company has yet not official released a statement on the latest price correction, but the updated price list has been uploaded on the company's official website. 

(Also Read: Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India)

At the original price, the Fireblade came out to be nearly twice as expensive as other bikes in its competition, including the Kawasaki ZX-10R at 15.83 lakh, Ducati Panigale V4 at 23.50 lakh, and the Aprilia RSV4 at 23.69 lakh.

The company claims that the new Fireblade has taken shape with the learnings from the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’. It has been designed from the ground up and its engine, handling and aerodynamics have been tuned for 'outright track performance'.

The new Fireblade comes derived from the company's racebike. “The fact that the engine and chassis technology of the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’ and the aerodynamics of RC213V MotoGP bike has been used in creating these machines leaves no doubt of what they could achieve on the tarmac," says the company.

(Also Read: HMSI sets up separate business vertical to spearhead exports)

At the heart of the bike sits a 1000cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4 engine that belts out 160Kw of maximum power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed transmission unit.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycles India Honda Fireblade Honda CBR1000RR-R CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
