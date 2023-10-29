Honda Sustaina-C Concept is made of recycled acrylic resin

Honda Motor is offering a sneak peak into its future mobility vision at the Japan Mobility Show 2023
Opened on October 27 to the public, the auto show will go on till November 5
At the core of its products, Honda has placed the themes of sustainability and technology
One such concept car displayed at teh auto show is the Sustaina-C Concept
It has body panels made up of acrylic resin that is recycled and reused
The vehicle highlights the concept of resource circulation
It enables carmakers to transcend the constraints of limited resources
The electric hatchback concept carries the retro styling theme
It sports black bumpers that flow straight into the wheel arch protectors