Honda Sustaina-C Concept is made of recycled acrylic resin

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 29, 2023

 Honda Motor is offering a sneak peak into its future mobility vision at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Opened on October 27 to the public, the auto show will go on till November 5

 At the core of its products, Honda has placed the themes of sustainability and technology

One such concept car displayed at teh auto show is the Sustaina-C Concept

 Check product page

 It has body panels made up of acrylic resin that is recycled and reused

 The vehicle highlights the concept of resource circulation

It enables carmakers to transcend the constraints of limited resources

The electric hatchback concept carries the retro styling theme

 It sports black bumpers that flow straight into the wheel arch protectors
For detailed report...
Click Here