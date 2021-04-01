Top Sections
Save for the new paint schemes the Japanese-spec CB 350 RS remains the same as the Indian model.

Honda CB 350 RS gets new colours and name in Japan

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Save for the new paint schemes the Japanese-spec Honda CB 350 RS remains the same as the Indian model.
  • Unlike India, Japan has received two new paint schemes on the CB 350 RS - Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Gunmetal Black Metallic.

After India, Honda has rolled out the new CB 350 RS for the Japanese market. The bike has been christened as the GB350 S in the Land of the Rising Sun and is priced at 5,94,000 Yen ( 3.94 lakh). It will be made available there from July 15. For the record, in India, the bike retails at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

Unlike India, Japan has received two new paint schemes - Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Gunmetal Black Metallic. On the other hand, it is sold in Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow here. Save for the new colours, nothing much has changed on the bike.

The design and styling as well as mechanical details remain the same as the India-spec bike. Some of its key features include full-LED lighting, chrome rear-view mirrors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, fork gaiters, a ribbed pattern for the saddle, and alloy wheels.

At the heart of the bike sits a 348 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 20.7bhp of power and 30Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine as the H'Ness 350 which is also sold in the Japanese market.

Its equipment list includes features such as telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control system.

In India, the deliveries of the CB 350 RS started last month (find more details here).

