Honda Activa scooter crosses three-crore sales milestone

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of selling three crore Activa scooters. The company claims that it is the only scooter brand in the country to achieve this feat in just 22 years. First introduced in 2001, Activa has continuously been the best-selling scooter for daily commuting needs. In 2003-04, within three of being introduced, it became the top product in its segment.
In the subsequent two years, the scooter crossed the milestone of finding 10 lakh homes in the country. In 2015, the scooter brand accomplished one-crore-customer mark while another two crore customers were added in just seven years, i.e. in 2023, with twice the speed. During its 22-year journey, the Activa also achieved many industry-first milestones.