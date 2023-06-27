Honda Activa scooter crosses three-crore sales milestone

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of selling three crore Activa scooters. The company claims that it is the only scooter brand in the country to achieve this feat in just 22 years. First introduced in 2001, Activa has continuously been the best-selling scooter for daily commuting needs. In 2003-04, within three of being introduced, it became the top product in its segment.