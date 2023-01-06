Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?

Scooters have become very popular, especially in cities. They are easy to ride, less expensive than some motorcycles, deliver decent fuel efficiency are easier to maintain as well. However, some people are looking for a bit more oomph from the engine. Such people consider a 125 cc scooter. The scooters that are quite popular in the 125 cc segment are the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. Here, is a comparison between the two.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Looks

The Activa 125 looks like a larger version of the standard Activa. It does not have anything going for its design. It would not stand out on the road but is still doing well in the market because of the brand name. It comes with an LED headlamp, alloy wheels, an external fuel-filler cap and a full metal body.

Image of standard Honda Activa 125.

The Access 125 retro vibe going through its design. It has got a square headlamp but it is an LED unit. There are alloy wheels, chrome elements and a meter visor on the Access 125. The colour options of the Access 125 are also more interesting than the Activa 125.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Specs

The Activa 125 gets a 123.97 cc engine that produces 8.18 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque output at 5,000 rpm. The Access 125 gets a 124 cc engine that is capable of producing 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and apeak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Features

Image of Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition

Both scooters come with an LED headlamp and LED position lamps, an external fuel filler cap, a side stand cut off and alloy wheels. Additionally, the Access 125 comes with a USB socket, an engine start/stop button and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster. The Activa 125 comes with a silent starter and idle engine start/stop.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Price

The Honda Activa 125 is priced between ₹77,743 and ₹84,916. On the other hand, the Suzuki Access 125 costs between ₹77,600 and ₹87,200. All prices are ex-showroom.

