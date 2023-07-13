Honda Dio 125 launched in India. The original sporty scooter gets an upgrade

Published Jul 13, 2023

Honda has introduced the 125 cc version of the Dio in India, bringing more power to the sporty scooter

Available only with the 110 cc engine earlier, the Dio now gets a 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor with 8.14 bhp & 10.3 Nm, paired with a CVT unit

The design language is on the same lines as the Dio 110 but the Dio 125 new colour schemes, body graphics and a chrome shield on the exhaust

The Honda Dio 125 also gets a larger 190 mm disc at the front while riding on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels 

The Honda Dio 125 also gets H-Smart tech with features like Smart find, Smart unlock, Smart safe and Smart start

The Dio 125 has also been upgraded to get a fully digital instrument console that offers data like speed, real-time fuel efficiency, distance to empty, trip meter and more

Other features on the Honda Dio 125 include the Combi Braking System (CBS), idle start-stop, LED headlamp & side-stand indicator

The Honda Dio 125 will compete with the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and Hero Xoom 110 in the sporty scooter segment 

The Dio 125 is priced from 83,400, going up to 91,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
