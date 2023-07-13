Honda Dio 125 launched in India. The original sporty scooter gets an upgrade

Honda has introduced the 125 cc version of the Dio in India, bringing more power to the sporty scooter
Available only with the 110 cc engine earlier, the Dio now gets a 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor with 8.14 bhp & 10.3 Nm, paired with a CVT unit
The design language is on the same lines as the Dio 110 but the Dio 125 new colour schemes, body graphics and a chrome shield on the exhaust
The Honda Dio 125 also gets a larger 190 mm disc at the front while riding on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels
The Honda Dio 125 also gets H-Smart tech with features like Smart find, Smart unlock, Smart safe and Smart start
The Dio 125 has also been upgraded to get a fully digital instrument console that offers data like speed, real-time fuel efficiency, distance to empty, trip meter and more
Other features on the Honda Dio 125 include the Combi Braking System (CBS), idle start-stop, LED headlamp & side-stand indicator
The Honda Dio 125 will compete with the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and Hero Xoom 110 in the sporty scooter segment
The Dio 125 is priced from ₹83,400, going up to ₹91,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi)