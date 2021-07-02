Honda 2Wheelers India registers 11% growth in June'21

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced that it has managed to register 11% growth in dispatches for June 2021. The company dispatched 234,029 units last month in comparison to 210,879 units dispatched in the corresponding period a year ago.

Out of 234,029 units dispatched last month, 212,446 were domestic units, while the rest 21,583 units were exports count. For the record, in June'20, the company registered 202,837 domestic dispatches and 8,042 exports. The company mentioned that the gradual opening of dealer networks across the country as part of the latest 'Unlock' resulted in an uptick in two-wheeler demand during the month of June’21.

Sharing the rapidly evolving two-wheeler demand scenario, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Almost 95% of HMSI dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all 4 plants. Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June’21 has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online."

Meanwhile, the company has also announced that it has managed to deliver 15 units of the newly launched 2021 CB650R and the CBR650R in India. Deliveries of both the new bikes have started via Honda's BigWing Topline showrooms.

Both Honda's premium bikes retail in the country as completely knocked down (CKD) units. While the CB650R has been priced at ₹8.67 lakh, the fully-faired version of the same costs ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom). (More details here)