HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units

HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales numbers for the month of August 2023. The two-wheeler major registered 3% growth in sales last month at 4,77,590 units, including domestic sales of 4,51,200 units and exports of 26,390 units. Last month also saw the launch of all-new SP160 motorbike and the OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe and Hornet 2.0.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Sep 2023, 13:16 PM
Honda Hornet 2.0 bike

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023, 13:16 PM IST
