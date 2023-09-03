HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales numbers for the month of August 2023. The two-wheeler major registered 3% growth in sales last month at 4,77,590 units, including domestic sales of 4,51,200 units and exports of 26,390 units. Last month also saw the launch of all-new SP160 motorbike and the OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe and Hornet 2.0.