Hero Mavrick 440 teased officially, will launch on 23rd January

The first model to spawn from Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson's partnership was the X440. Now, we know that Hero MotoCorp will spawn their version of the motorcycle and it will be called Mavrick. It will be the brand's flagship motorcycle and will launch on 23rd January. It is expected that the Hero Mavrick will be sharing its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440 .

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine

Powering the Hero Mavrick is a 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It puts out 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected that Hero will retune the engine and the gearing to suit Mavrick's characteristics.

Hero Mavrick will share its engine with the X440.

Hero Mavrick 440: Looks

Hero MotoCorp will be making several changes in terms of the looks of the Mavrick so that it has a different presence than its American counterpart. The teasers are already out and they reveal that the headlamp will have a ‘H’ element. Where the X440 is a retro motorcycle, it is expected that Mavrick will have a more modern design language. It seems like the new motorcycle could be a roadster. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp teases Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle, unveiling on Jan 22

Hero Mavrick 440: Underpinnings

Hero Mavrick will cost less than the Harley-Davidson X440. To do this, Hero will have to cut corners in a few places. The spy shots have revealed that Hero will use telescopic forks in the front whereas the X440 uses up-side down forks. However, at the rear, there are still twin shock absorbers. The wheel sizes seem to be different than the X440. They could measure 18 or 17 inches in size. The alloy wheels will also have a different design than the X440. Braking duties will still be done by disc brakes at both ends and there will be dual-channel ABS on offer.

First Published Date: