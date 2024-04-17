Hero Mavrick 440's deliveries commence in India

Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of their flagship motorcycle in India.
It is the Mavrick 440.
The Mavrick is sold in three variants - Base, Mid and Top.
They are priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
The Mavrick 440 shares its underpinnings with Harley-Davidson X440.
The engine on duty is a 440 cc air-oil cooled unit.
It puts out 27 bhp and 36 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
The motorcycle comes with LED lighting, bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.