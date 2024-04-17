Hero Mavrick 440's deliveries commence in India

Published Apr 17, 2024
Published Apr 17, 2024

Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of their flagship motorcycle in India.

It is the Mavrick 440. 

The Mavrick is sold in three variants -  Base, Mid and Top.

They are priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, 2.14 lakh and 2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Mavrick 440 shares its underpinnings with Harley-Davidson X440.

The engine on duty is a 440 cc air-oil cooled unit. 

It puts out 27 bhp and 36 Nm.

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle comes with LED lighting, bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.
