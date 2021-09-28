This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hero Maestro Edge, Destini 125 scooters get a price hike. Check new prices here
Hero MotoCorp has announced a price revision for its entire portfolio in the Indian market.
The new price hike has come into effect starting from September 20th.
Hero MotoCorp has announced a price revision for its entire portfolio in the Indian market. Thus, apart from the new Splendor, even its scooter range - Maestro Edge, Destini 125 has come under the latest price revision effect. Save for the price increment, the rest of the details remain unchanged.