Hero Electric partners with SpareIt for EV servicing

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric on Wednesday has announced that it has joined hands with SpareIt for EV service hubs. Under this association with the automotive aftermarket multi-side platform SpareIt, Hero Electric will train private garage owners to repair electric vehicles. They will also use their networks as EV service hubs, claims Hero Electric.

It also claims that as part of the collaboration, SpareIt will offer its garages as private garage owners for Hero Electric's B2B and B2C clients. Additionally, SpareIt locate app will integrate fleets and customers for garage discovery and service calls to make EV owning experience seamless, the release added.

Set up in 2020, SpareIt -- which enables small and independent garages with easy access to spare sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready -- currently has over 100 EV trained garages with charging points in their network across Bangalore.

Hero Electric is currently the second-biggest electric two-wheeler brand in India, just next to Okinawa. However, in December 2021, the company was the highest electric two-wheeler selling brand in India with more than 6,000 units sold. The company is now aiming to increase its service network in an attempt to provide the owners of Hero Electric electric scooters convenient ownership experience.

Speaking about this partnership, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that the company believes a robust and well-equipped service network is a key to a satisfying customer experience. He also said that mechanics need to be re-skilled and trained to readily address various issues faced by customers in the operation, usage, and maintenance of the electric scooters.

“This partnership further brings us closer to our commitment of training 20,000 PGOs and also reflects the growth of the electric vehicle segment, fastening the green mobility shift. We look forward to this next phase of electric mobility where our PGOs drive this green revolution," Gill added.

The company claims that it is committed to creating an ecosystem by re-skilling and training mechanics and garage owners under its PGOs initiative to service all types of electric two-wheelers in the near future. So far, Hero Electric claimed to have trained over 6,000 such PGOs. It also claims that the EV company now aims to train more than 20,000 such owners in the next two years.