Kia EV3 concept electric SUV is hot wheels. Here's why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 17, 2023

Kia has showcased its EV3 concept SUV at LA Auto Show

The EV3 is a small SUV that gets some cutting-edge styling highlights

The Kia EV3 has a forward pushed windshield, a sloping roofline and a disconnected C pillar

The wheel arches on the concept model are prominently flared

On the inside, the concept EV offers a blend of style and practicality

The concept makes generous use of soft mood lighting and an ultra-clean dashboard surfacing

Advanced ergonomic seat design comprises natural fiber structures to deliver a lightweight, slimmer seat design
For much, much more on the EV3 concept SUV from Kia...
Click Here