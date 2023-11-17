Kia EV3 concept electric SUV is hot wheels. Here's why

Kia has showcased its EV3 concept SUV at LA Auto Show
The EV3 is a small SUV that gets some cutting-edge styling highlights
The Kia EV3 has a forward pushed windshield, a sloping roofline and a disconnected C pillar
The wheel arches on the concept model are prominently flared
On the inside, the concept EV offers a blend of style and practicality
The concept makes generous use of soft mood lighting and an ultra-clean dashboard surfacing
Advanced ergonomic seat design comprises natural fiber structures to deliver a lightweight, slimmer seat design