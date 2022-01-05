Electric vehicle sales in India grow 240% in December 2021: Report

Electric vehicle sales in India grow 240% in December 2021: Report1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 01:57 PM IST
Electric vehicle registration crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time in December 2021.
Electric vehicles are finding an increasing number of takers in India, especially driven by the surging demand for electric two-wheelers. December 2021 was the first time when electric vehicle registrations crossed the 50,000 units mark in a month, claims a report by JMK Research and Analytics. The report claims that overall EV sales in December 2021 clocked 50,866 units, recording a 240 per cent YoY jump from the number recorded in December 2020.
Similar Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx
₹ 1,350* Onwards
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900* Onwards
Hero Electric Flash
₹ 1,350* Onwards
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er
₹ 1,350* Onwards
Hero Electric Optima La
₹ 1,350* Onwards
Hero Electric Optima Li
₹ 1,350* Onwards
Avon E Plus
₹ 21,735* Onwards
Avon E Lite
₹ 23,364* Onwards
Hero Lectro C4
₹ 23,999* Onwards
Hero Lectro C3
₹ 23,999* Onwards
Hero Lectro C5
₹ 24,999* Onwards
Hero Lectro C6
₹ 24,999* Onwards
Also, this marked a 21 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth compared to November 2021.