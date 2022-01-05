Electric vehicle sales in India grow 240% in December 2021: Report

Electric vehicles are finding an increasing number of takers in India, especially driven by the surging demand for electric two-wheelers. December 2021 was the first time when electric vehicle registrations crossed the 50,000 units mark in a month, claims a report by JMK Research and Analytics. The report claims that overall EV sales in December 2021 clocked 50,866 units, recording a 240 per cent YoY jump from the number recorded in December 2020.

Also, this marked a 21 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth compared to November 2021.