Home > Auto > Electric Vehicles > Electric vehicle sales in India grow 240% in December 2021: Report
Electric scooters have been dominating the Indian EV market with surging demand and sales.
1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 01:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Electric vehicle registration crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time in December 2021.

Electric vehicles are finding an increasing number of takers in India, especially driven by the surging demand for electric two-wheelers. December 2021 was the first time when electric vehicle registrations crossed the 50,000 units mark in a month, claims a report by JMK Research and Analytics. The report claims that overall EV sales in December 2021 clocked 50,866 units, recording a 240 per cent YoY jump from the number recorded in December 2020.

Also, this marked a 21 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth compared to November 2021.

  • First Published Date : 05 Jan 2022, 01:57 PM IST

