Here's how many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in August'21

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 45,860 motorcycles in the month of August, against the 50,144 motorcycles sold in the same month last year.
The total sales in the domestic market have also taken a hit of 18% as previously the company had sold 47,571 in August'20. In comparison, the export figures have shot up to 164% as the company exported 6,790 last month against 2,573 units exported in the corresponding month a year ago.
In terms of YTD (Year to Date) performance, the sales have spiked to 30% at 1,83,037 units, while the exports are up by 317% at 30,501 units. Overall sales have shot up to 45% at 2,13,538 units when compared to 2020’21 sales performance against 2019'20.
The Chennai-based retro bike maker has also recently announced the launch of the new-gen Classic 350 motorcycle that has been priced from ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Read HT Auto's full review of the new Classic 350 here.
In addition to that, the company is also planning to introduce a range of other products in the Indian market later this year. Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India will include Royal Enfield Scram, Shotgun and more bikes.