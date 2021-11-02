Here's how many bikes Royal Enfield sold last month

Royal Enfield has released monthly sales figures for October'21. The company has managed to sell 40,611 motorcycles last month which is 35% leswhen compared to the corresponding month a year ago. For the record, the Chennai-based bike maker has previously sold 62,858 in the domestic market in October 2020.

(Also Read | Suzuki Motorcycle sales | TVS Motor sales | Bajaj sales | Hero Electric sales )

In terms of exports, the company shipped out 3,522 units of bikes last month, as against 4,033 units exported in the corresponding month a year ago. At these figures, the exports were also down by 13% in the period of October 2021.

The total sales for the company stood at 44,133 units last month which is 34% less than 66,891 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.

In terms of YTD (year to date) sales, the Chennai-based bike maker has sold 2,50,881 units in the domestic market this year which is 3% less than the same period a year ago. While the domestic market sales went down, the exports shot up 161% at 40,319 units against 15,476 units exported in the same period of 2020. The overall growth for the company was recorded at 6% in YTD 2020-21 performance as the company managed to sell 2,91,200 units against 2,74,679 in the corresponding period a year ago.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield launches hand-painted helmet range to celebrate 120th anniversary)

Meanwhile, the company has recently concluded Round 1 of Continental GT Cup 2021. The first round of the competition was concluded on October 24th, 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. In addition to that, the company has also announced the launch of an exclusive range of Limited Edition Helmets celebrating its 120th anniversary.