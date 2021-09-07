This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S bookings open in India, launch by late-2021
The new Sportster S will be Harley's second major launch in India in 2021 after the debut of the Pan America 1250 adventure touring model.
The Sportster S will come based on the new Revolution Max 1250 engine sourced from the Pan America 1250.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S is slated to be launched in the Indian market later this year. Now the company has officially commenced bookings for the new model in India ahead of its launch in the next few months.
For the record, the new Sportster S previously broke cover as the Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom. It comes with much buffed-up and intimidating exteriors featuring muscular panels and meaty tyres. It also benefits from a short front mudguard with old-school classic bobbers inspired looks.
Some of the key features on the bike include a round, 4-inch TFT screen that can be paired to a smartphone using Bluetooth connectivity. Other highlights on the bike include its all-LED lighting package with a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp with Fat Bob-inspired looks.
The bike gets a new 1,252 cc v-twin liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 engine. This unit is capable of delivering 121 bhp of maximum power and 127 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.
For the suspension duties, the bike uses Showa, featuring 43 mm inverted forks and a piggyback reservoir rear shock. The front shock gets 91 mm travel, while the rear unit only has a 50 mm travel. In terms of weight, it tips the scales at 228 kg with 11-litres of fuel tank.