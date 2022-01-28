Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two-wheelers Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup

Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup

The newly introduced 2022 Harley-Davidson models include seven motorcycles and a trike.The new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and ST have received a powertrain update. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 01:31 PM
The new Harley Low Rider S and ST have received a powertrain update.

Harley-Davidson has announced the introduction of eight new motorcycles as part of its 2022 model lineup. The newly introduced models include seven motorcycles and a trike. Most of these models have been introduced as evolutionary updates or variant updates to the previous models.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
1868 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹ 10.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob
1868 cc
₹ 15.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The list of the new bikes includes the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide.

(Also Read: LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs)

For starters, the new Harley Low Rider S and ST have received a powertrain update in the form of a new bigger displacement Milwaukee Eight 117 engine, displacing 1,920cc and producing 170Nm. What's to be noted is that all the new motorcycles are now powered by the Milwaukee Eight 117 engine. The ST trim of the Low Rider model features hard saddlebags, a larger front fairing, higher rear suspension and a high handlebar set-up, on the other hand, the S trim comes with a smaller headlight cowl and a lower ride height.

The suspension kit on the new 2022 Harley Low Rider includes a 43mm USD fork which is backed up with a rear monoshock with 13mm more stroke and 25mm more rear-wheel travel.

Moving on to the 2022 Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST bikes, these models have now been updated with the company's new Reflex linked braking system, cornering ABS, and cornering traction control. Some of the standard equipment on these models include Box GTS infotainment systems featuring full-colour touchscreens and Daymaker LED headlights.

The yearly updated 2022 Harley CVO lineup includes the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide (the trike). These newly updated models sport exclusive hand-crafted paint, premium audio systems, and Harley’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements system.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 01:31 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson 2022 Harley Low Rider S Low Rider ST Harley CVO CVO Road Glide Street Glide
Related Stories
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
25 Jan 2022
Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access
21 Jan 2022
2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India
25 Jan 2022
BMW bikes may soon get width adjustable seats
21 Jan 2022
European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech
25 Jan 2022
TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
27 Jan 2022
2022 Yamaha FZS25 likely to be launched in India soon
22 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS