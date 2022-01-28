Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup

The newly introduced 2022 Harley-Davidson models include seven motorcycles and a trike.The new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and ST have received a powertrain update.

Harley-Davidson has announced the introduction of eight new motorcycles as part of its 2022 model lineup. The newly introduced models include seven motorcycles and a trike. Most of these models have been introduced as evolutionary updates or variant updates to the previous models.

The list of the new bikes includes the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide.

For starters, the new Harley Low Rider S and ST have received a powertrain update in the form of a new bigger displacement Milwaukee Eight 117 engine, displacing 1,920cc and producing 170Nm. What's to be noted is that all the new motorcycles are now powered by the Milwaukee Eight 117 engine. The ST trim of the Low Rider model features hard saddlebags, a larger front fairing, higher rear suspension and a high handlebar set-up, on the other hand, the S trim comes with a smaller headlight cowl and a lower ride height.

The suspension kit on the new 2022 Harley Low Rider includes a 43mm USD fork which is backed up with a rear monoshock with 13mm more stroke and 25mm more rear-wheel travel.

Moving on to the 2022 Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST bikes, these models have now been updated with the company's new Reflex linked braking system, cornering ABS, and cornering traction control. Some of the standard equipment on these models include Box GTS infotainment systems featuring full-colour touchscreens and Daymaker LED headlights.

The yearly updated 2022 Harley CVO lineup includes the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide (the trike). These newly updated models sport exclusive hand-crafted paint, premium audio systems, and Harley’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements system.

