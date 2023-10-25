Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Nightster bikes available with heavy discounts

The company is offering discounts up to ₹5.25 lakh on select vehicles
The offers are applicable to the 2023 model year range
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special gets benefits of up to ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is now priced at ₹21.24 lakh as against its full retail price of ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Sportster S is more accessible by ₹3.25 lakh, now retailing at ₹15.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nightster range gets the highest discount of ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
This brings down the price to ₹12.24 lakh from ₹17.63 lakh (ex-showroom)
These three bikes are sold via standalone Harley showrooms across the country
All the three premium bikes are fully imported in India