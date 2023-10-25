Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Nightster bikes available with heavy discounts

The company is offering discounts up to 5.25 lakh on select vehicles

The offers are applicable to the 2023 model year range

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special gets benefits of up to 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is now priced at 21.24 lakh as against  its full retail price of 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sportster S is more accessible by 3.25 lakh, now retailing at 15.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nightster range gets the highest discount of 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

This brings down the price to 12.24 lakh from 17.63 lakh (ex-showroom)

These three bikes are sold via standalone Harley showrooms across the country

All the three premium bikes are fully imported in India
