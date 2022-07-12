Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Edition breaks cover painted in army green

Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Edition has been introduced to celebrate the brand’s unique riders who have served the US Armed forces.

Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Edition has been revealed for the international market. The new variant has been called the Special GI (Enthusiasts Collection). The new model has been introduced to celebrate the brand’s unique riders who have served the US Armed forces. The exteriors of the bike get a special green paint scheme which contributes to its distinctive look. Apart from the new paint livery, the motorcycle also gets a new enthusiast collection logo for the front fairing which is also accompanied by a white star and an HD graphic on both sides of the fuel tank.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine. This is the same powertrain which is also found on the standard model of the motorcycle. The overall output of this model stands at 150bhp at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.

For the record, the bike is also sold in the Indian market in two iterations, and chances are that this special edition model could also be announced for India in limited numbers.

Standard features on the bike include full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, and a USB C-type outlet. However, one of the most distinctive features of the bike includes the use of an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup which gives it an edge over its competition. Other key feature highlights include tyre pressure monitoring system, centre stand, heated grips, steering damper, and an industry-first Adaptive Ride Height (optional) system.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the launch announcement of the new 2022 model in India soon. The new MY updated bike will benefit from a new blue paint scheme and updated electronics.

