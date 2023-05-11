HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Harley Davidson Cvo Street Glide & Road Glide Previewed, Full Reveal On June 7

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide & Road Glide previewed, reveal on June 7

Harley-Davidson has dropped the first looks of the 2023 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide cruisers ahead of their official debut on June 7, 2023. Custom Vehicle Operations or CVO is a separate department within Harley-Davidson for its flagship motorcycle range. The CVO bikes come with all the bells and whistles and the 2023 edition promises to take a notch higher, especially with this year being the iconic American manufacturer’s 120th anniversary.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 17:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and Road Glide will make their global debut on June 7, 2023
The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and Road Glide will make their global debut on June 7, 2023

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide get new styling and a more contemporary appearance. The batwing fairing on the CVO Street Glide is now more sculpted and houses an all-new LED headlamp with signature LED DRLs. The CVO Road Glide gets an aggressive update on the sharknose fairing design that integrates well into the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The rear also features split vertical LED taillights. Other upgrades include new panniers and stepped seats, while the engine and exhaust system have been completely blacked-out.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivalling Harley-Davidson X500 launched in China

The 2023 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the batwing fairing with a host of upgrades
The 2023 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the batwing fairing with a host of upgrades
The 2023 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the batwing fairing with a host of upgrades
The 2023 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the batwing fairing with a host of upgrades

Power will come from the new Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engine with Variable Valve Technology (VVT). The 121 badge stands for 121 cubic inches (ci) or 1,983 cc displacement. The engine continues to be air-cooled with an oil cooler. Power figures though are yet to be revealed and will be done at the launch date next month. Expect the figures to be higher than the ones on the older 114 ci (1,868 cc) V-Twin motor.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and Street Glide will get the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engines
The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and Street Glide will get the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engines
The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and Street Glide will get the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engines
The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and Street Glide will get the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engines

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹15.25 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Bronx
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
1868 cc
₹21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Other upgrades will include new USD forks with twin disc brakes at the front. The bikes use new wire-spoked wheels as well. The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide also get new tech onboard including a larger touchscreen infotainment system that will bring a host of connectivity options along with features like navigation.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 17:45 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Harley Davidson CVO Harley Davidson Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 337 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city