Gujarat students build motorcycle that can run on both petrol and electricity

At a time when fuel rates have shot through the roof, a group of college students in Gujarat have come up with an innovative idea to use a regular motorcycle into an electric one. They claim the motorcycle can run on both petrol and electricity.

The motorcycle has been given a hybrid mode with a battery installed to run the engine. The powertrain are separated by a switch which helps the rider to decide whether to run the motorcycle on petrol or electricity. According to the students behind this project, the fully-charged battery can help the motorcycle run for 40 kms.

The students behind this innovation are from the VVP Engineering College in Rajkot. All of them are in their seventh semester.

Dr Maniar, Dean of the Mechanical Department at the VVP Engineering College, was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "The main reason for developing this is that Fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like a high price, slow charging, etc. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both."

"The students have attached four separate batteries. The battery takes six hours to completely charge. The fully-charged battery can run for 40 kilometers with a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour by using one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise," the Dean added.

In this hybrid bike, the rider will have the option of using either to run a bike on battery or on petrol for which two separate switches have been provided.