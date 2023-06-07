Increasing sticker price and high cost of fuel have already become pain points for consumers and owners
Now EV manufacturer's association SMEV has further fuelled fear among motorists
SMEV has urged the central government to tax the ICE scooters and motorcycles more to incentivise EV adoption
This appeal comes after the subsidy cut for electric two-wheelers under the amended FAME 2 scheme
SMEV has proposed a 100 basis point tax hike for the ICE-powered two-wheelers to fund electric two-wheelers' subsidies
SMEV believes higher green tax for ICE two-wheelers will bring more parity between electric and ICE two-wheelers in India
SMEV also hopes this will further fuel electric two-wheelers' growth in India and encourage big OEMs to enter the segment
The central government is yet to make any statement about this proposal
One such tax hike move will add woe to worry for the ICE two-wheeler buyers