e-Ashwa electric vehicle range launched

EV manufacturer, e-Ashwa has recently announced the launch of its electric vehicles in India. The newly launched range of EVs includes both two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers under the same e-Ashwa brand.
The company informed in a press release sent earlier this week that it has introduced 12 models of electric scooters along with 8 models of electric three-wheelers such as electric rickshaws, e-autos, and other electric three-wheelers.
These models will be available for purchase via the company's existing 630 retail stores, throughout the country.
The EV maker has rolled out various models in the low-speed electric scooter category that mainly fit the needs of customers in the semi-urban markets, while its electric three-wheelers range includes both passenger three-wheeler category and cargo three-wheeler category to meet the business needs of small businesses.
Speaking on the launch, Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO, e-Ashwa Automotive, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our own electric vehicles brand in the market under our own Registered Brand e-Ashwa. e-Ashwa has grown multi-fold in the last 2 years and with the launch of our own EV products, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the market as a serious EV player and tap the untapped markets."
The e-Ashwa brand has been making electric vehicles for the last three years. The company manufactures its electric vehicles in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad. The company manufactures vehicles in different categories such as e-scooters, e-auto, e-loaders, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-food cart to e-garbage vehicles.