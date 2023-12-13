Range Rover Electric SUV will play a key role in the brand's global EV strategy
The SUV claims to offer performance comparable to flagship Range Rover V8
The SUV also promises to come offering class-leading off-roading capability including towing and at least 850 mm of water wading
The electric SUV also promises unique active road noise cancellation, high-level cabin comfort and sound design
The SUV is expected to come with a clean design that will ensure a smooth surface and high level of aerodynamic efficiency
It will come based on JLR's flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and there will be an 800-volt charging architecture
The EV promises to come with rapid charging capability, OTA software updates
The upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV is currently being tested for drive system, battery, chassis integrity, thermal derating
The automaker is yet to reveal timeframe of when the electric SUV will launch