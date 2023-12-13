JLR teased upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV as road testing begins

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2023

Range Rover Electric SUV will play a key role in the brand's global EV strategy

The SUV claims to offer performance comparable to flagship Range Rover V8

The SUV also promises to come offering class-leading off-roading capability including towing and at least 850 mm of water wading

The electric SUV also promises unique active road noise cancellation, high-level cabin comfort and sound design

 Check product page

The SUV is expected to come with a clean design that will ensure a smooth surface and high level of aerodynamic efficiency

It will come based on JLR's flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and there will be an 800-volt charging architecture

The EV promises to come with rapid charging capability, OTA software updates

The upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV is currently being tested for drive system, battery, chassis integrity, thermal derating

The automaker is yet to reveal timeframe of when the electric SUV will launch
Check more on Range Rover Electric SUV
Click Here