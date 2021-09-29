Ducati to unveil a new Multistrada tomorrow. But which one is it?

Ducati is gearing up to steal the limelight jahead of the beginning of the EICMA 2021 show in Milan that's slated to take place on November 25-28. As the Italian premium bikemaker has announced, it will showcase its 2021 lineup in the Ducati World Première 2022 web series that will begin from September 30th.

Now the company has rolled out a teaser image of Multistrada's twin-beam headlamps with the tagline ‘Your everyday wonder’. The new bike will mark the commencement of the Ducati World Première 2022 web series, and no price for guessing it will be a Multistrada, but the question is which one?

(Also Read: Ducati DesertX adventure bike set to break cover in December 2021)

The new Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada Pikes Peak were papped during a pre-production test ahead of 2022 EICMA show debut. The new model could be the latter that could look almost identical to its V4 brother. If such is the case, it will come out to be the first extension of the new V4 line of Ducati’s adventure tourer.

The Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak will celebrate the firm’s success at the American hillclimb event. It is likely to feature a more sporting-themed version of the Multistrada, albeit with the focus more on cosmetic accessories. Some of these parts could include Akrapovic silencer and liberal use of carbon fiber.

If however the Multistrada Pikes Peak has been reserved for the later days of the Web Series, Ducati may also reveal the Multistrada V2 on September 30th that is also rumoured to be under development. If such is the case, expect the bike to feature the same 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder that currently resides in the Panigale V2. It is likely to produce power in the region of 155hp. The Multistrada V2 will come out to be a replacement to the current Multistrada 950, though details are yet to be officially announced.