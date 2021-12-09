Ducati teases DesertX 2022 ahead of global debut today.

Italian two-wheeler major Ducati is all set to unveil the new generation DesertX motorcycle today. Ducati will reveal the 2022 DesertX as part of its six series World Premiere to be held at the iconic Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai. The new DesertX will also be showcased during the upcoming Expo 2020 in the business capital of United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the global unveiling, Ducati has teased the new DesertX in a video. Ducati has confirmed that the new DesertX will be offered with features like a ‘large set of Riding Modes, up to six different settings, with two specifically dedicated to off road: Enduro and Rally’. Ducati has also said that all the controls can also be switched off if the rider chooses to.

Ducati DesertX 2022, which was first showcased as a concept bike in 2019, will come with a design that has been inspired by the Cagiva Elefant 900ie from Dakar rally fame in the early 90's. The DesertX is built on the same frame used by Scrambler 1100. It will get a twin circular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights as has already been teased by the two-wheeler manufacturer earlier. It is also expected to get a high-seating wide handlebar.

The new generation DesertX will stand on 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. The multi-spoke wheels are expected to get chunky offroad-spec tyres. While the front-wheel is likely to get dual disc brakes, the rear wheel is likely to come with a single disc brake.

The new generation DesertX will also get features like a digital instrument cluster, as shown in the teaser videos. The video also confirms a thick protective shield for the engine block and an upward running exhaust. The bike is also likely to get a chunky fuel tank and a low-positioned rider seat.

The new DesertX motorcycle is likely to be powered by the same 937 cc Testastretta L-twin water-cooled engine that is used in the Multistrada 950 bikes. The unit is capable of churning out maximum output of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm.