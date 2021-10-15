Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro breaks cover

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery. This specific paint scheme takes inspiration from the ‘70s Ducati 750 Sport.
The bike comes with a set of black spoke wheels, a brown seat, circular mirrors, and a dark yellow exterior shade that gives the bike quite a retro look. In addition to that, there are certain minor bits on the bike such as the Giugiaro-designed ‘70s Ducati Logo on the 15-litre fuel tank that adds to the retro appeal of the dual-sport motorcycle.
At the heart of the bike sits the same 1,079cc, L-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 86hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. Its transmission is a six-speed unit. Some of the key electronics features on the motorcycle include cornering traction control, ABS, and three ride modes – Active, Journey, City.