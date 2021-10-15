Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro breaks cover

The latest model to be revealed through Ducati's ongoing virtual series is the new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro. Apart from this, the company has also unveiled the new Scrambler Urban Motard variant.

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro model commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Ducati signature air-cooled L-twin engines.

Also, it's interesting to note that the Scrambler range in the company's lineup remains the only bikes to still feature an air-cooled L-twin engine.

The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery. This specific paint scheme takes inspiration from the ‘70s Ducati 750 Sport.

The bike comes with a set of black spoke wheels, a brown seat, circular mirrors, and a dark yellow exterior shade that gives the bike quite a retro look. In addition to that, there are certain minor bits on the bike such as the Giugiaro-designed ‘70s Ducati Logo on the 15-litre fuel tank that adds to the retro appeal of the dual-sport motorcycle.

At the heart of the bike sits the same 1,079cc, L-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 86hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. Its transmission is a six-speed unit. Some of the key electronics features on the motorcycle include cornering traction control, ABS, and three ride modes – Active, Journey, City.

That said, the premium Italian motorcycle maker is also planning to introduce a range of new models in the next few days. More details are to be out soon.