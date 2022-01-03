Ducati India to ride in DesertX and 10 other new motorcycles this year

Ducati India on Monday announced that it will launch eleven new motorcycles in the country this year including the most-anticipated DesertX model. The two-wheeler company will start with the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro followed by the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition. Bookings for the both these models are now open across all stores of the brand.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro will be launched tn the first quarter of 2022, followed closely by the Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition, livery of which is inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first world championship title in 2001.

These two launches will be followed by the Ducati Multistrada V2, which will be redeveloped with key focus on ergonomics, weight reduction, and engine updates. Post this, the company will launch the all-new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, featuring a Star White Silk paint job with Ducati GP '19 inspired Red and black graphics laid over it.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company will launch the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP, which will be a lighter version of the Streetfighter V4. Other launches lined up for the quarter include the MY2022 Panigale V4, the all-new Streetfighter V2, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau. The XDiavel model has been made in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture brand.

The Ducati DesertX will come in the later part of 2022 along with the MY2022 Panigale V4SP. The all-new DesertX will the the first Ducati motorcycle in modern history to feature a 21-inch front wheel.

Last year, Ducati India drove in 15 new models in the country including the Panigale V4 SP, the Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada V4 S. The company's one of the highest-selling models worldwide was the Ducati Monster, followed by the Streetfighter V4, the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Multistrada V4.

The company aims for continued success in the new year with new launches across the Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the Streetfighter family. “Along with the new models, Ducati owners will also get to experience the DRE activities like Dream Tours, Track Days, Off Road Days and an exciting new format that we are working on, to bring to the racetrack this year," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.