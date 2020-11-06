CEAT partners with Royal Enfield for just-launched Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was officially launched in India on Friday at a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex showroom). On the same day, CEAT announced its Zoom Plus range will be the tyres carrying the weight of what is one of the biggest launches from the Indian bike maker in recent times.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is being touted as a capable cruiser that can provide the performance as well as comfort to riders courtesy its new 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine and a five-speed transmission option. And CEAT says its Zoom Plus range seeks to compliment the cruising dynamics and flair of the bike. It adds that the design of the tyres enables the rider to maintain balance when cornering while the tread pattern improves grip on wet and dry conditions.

The front and rear tyres are available in 100/90-19 Zoom Plus F and 140/70-17 Zoom plus respectively.

CEAT highlights that the tyres on the new bike cements its relationship with Royal Enfield. "CEAT is absolutely thrilled to be the official tyre supplier of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Our long standing association with them reiterates our commitment to provide superior quality products," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres. "With time, our partnership with Royal Enfield has only grown stronger and we are confident that it will continue to be fruitful even in the future."

This partnership has seen CEAT supplying tyres for the Royal Enfield Bullet Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet Standard/Electra, Royal Enfield classic 500 and Royal Enfield Himalayan in the past.