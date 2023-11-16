Bimota Tera supercharged adventure tourer debuts at EICMA 2023

Bimota, an Italian two-wheeler manufacturer has taken wraps off a new motorcycle at EICMA 2023. It is called Tera and was first showcased as a concept last year in Milan. The motorcycle is gathering a lot of attention because its engine is supercharged. As of now, Bimota does not have a presence in the Indian market and it is highly unlikely that they will launch the new motorcycle here.

The engine on duty is a 998 cc, in-line four-cylinder unit that produces 197 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The engine is liquid-cooled and supercharged as well. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist and quick-shifter as well.

Bimota uses an aluminium alloy plates billet machined frame with a rear swingarm mounting plate. It is suspended by Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber in the front as well as at the rear. It is adjustable for compression, pre-load and rebound. As an extra option, Bimota is offering a semi-active suspension setup from Marzocchi.

Bimota Tera is a road-going adventure touring motorcycle.

Braking duties are being performed by dual 330 mm discs in the front that use 4-piston Brembo Stylema calipers. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc with 2-piston calipers. The motorcycle uses 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120/70 tyre in the front and a 190/55 tyre at the rear. The ground clearance is rated for 174 mm whereas the seat height is 820 mm.

Bimota has taken the riding aids from Kawasaki so the Tera comes with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control KTRC (3-MODE), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshift & downshift). Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets an Electronic Cruise Control, all LED lighting and a full-colour LCD TFT screen.

