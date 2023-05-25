On a budget? KTM 250 Adventure is more affordable version of the 390 Adventure

The 250 Adventure is the most affordable adventure touring motorcycle from KTM
It shares the underpinnings with the 390 Adventure
Powering the 250 Adventure is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is shared with the 250 Duke
It puts out 30 Ps and 24 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch
The motorcycle comes with off-road ABS, a 12V socket and all LED lighting
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear
Teh fuel tank measures 14.5 litres. KTM says that the motorcycle can do more than 400 km on a single tank
It comes with alloy wheels