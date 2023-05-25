On a budget? KTM 250 Adventure is more affordable version of the 390 Adventure

The 250 Adventure is the most affordable adventure touring motorcycle from KTM 

It shares the underpinnings with the 390 Adventure

Powering the 250 Adventure is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is shared with the 250 Duke

It puts out 30 Ps and 24 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch

The motorcycle comes with off-road ABS, a 12V socket and all LED lighting

Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear

Teh fuel tank measures 14.5 litres. KTM says that the motorcycle can do more than 400 km on a single tank

It comes with alloy wheels 
