Bajaj rides in top-end CT110X at 55,494

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced the launch of the new CT110X in the Indian market. The new CT110X is the top-end variant of the commuter bike which gets a number of additional features over the existing trims. It has been priced at ₹55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike comes with a multitude of changes which as per Bajaj have been added 'keeping the customer needs in mind'. It features thicker crash guards and moulded footholds for added safety and comfort. Also, one of the most prominent additions on the bike include a rear carrier that is capable of carrying 7 kg of maximum load. In addition, it also gets a dual-texture and dual stitched finish seat, semi knobby tyres and semi-double cradle frame. To ensure maximum rider grip, the fuel tank features tank pads.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said “With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment."

In terms of mechanicals, the bike continues to source power from the same 115 cc DTS-i engine that is capable of delivering 6.33 kW of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 9.81 Nm (at 5000 rpm). A five-speed gearbox comes mated to the engine. It comes with semi knobby tyres and offers a ground clearance of 170 mm. The overall wheelbase length has been kept at 1285 mm.