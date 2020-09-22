Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to soon get a new red and white paint scheme

The Pune-based automaker, Bajaj Auto is planning to introduce a new paint scheme for its popular Pulsar NS200. The company has revealed the new paint option through a new marketing video.

The upcoming paint scheme will include red, black and white paint combination. Body parts such as fuel tank, shrouds, a bit of headlamp assembly and tail section will sport red and white shades. The wheels will come fully dipped in white.

Chances are that the new paint scheme will also be reserved for the international markets as well, but it is yet not known as when exactly will this be available. Its India launch will most likely take place around the upcoming festive season. The bike is currently sold in four colour options in the country - Graphite Black, Wild Red, Mirage White, and Fiery Yellow.

Save for the new paint scheme, expect no other change on the motorcycle. At the heart of the Pulsar 200NS sits a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine which is known to deliver 24.2 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. With the BS 6 update, the overall output figures have gone marginally up. For reference, previously the bike used to churn out 23.2 PS and 18.3 Nm. The transmission remains the same six-speed gearbox unit.

The bike comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console. This panel features an analogue tachometer and a digital backlit display for informatics such as current speed, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, fuel efficiency, service due indicator, ABS status, etc.

When launched, the new colour option may command a marginal premium over the current colour options. For reference, currently the NS200 retails at a price tag of ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).