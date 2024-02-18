Bajaj has launched updated iteration of Pulsar NS200 motorcycle in India

Published Feb 18, 2024

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with a host of revamped cosmetic elements and features along with mechanical upgrades

Available in four different colour options, the naked streetfighter Bajaj motorcycle is priced from 149,363 (ex-showroom)

It gets sporty body decals among a host of cosmetic and feature updates

It also comes with a sporty analogue-digital instrument cluster

The upside-down front forks enhance its riding comfort and agility

Dual-channel ABS is a new addition to the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200, enhancing its riding safety

The engine has been refined to churn out 24.16 bhp peak power and 18.74 Nm of torque

It gets Bajaj Ride Connect app that allows the rider to connect mobile phone with the motorcycle's instrument cluster

Bajaj has upped the appeal of this motorcycle with all these updates
