The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with a host of revamped cosmetic elements and features along with mechanical upgrades
Available in four different colour options, the naked streetfighter Bajaj motorcycle is priced from ₹149,363 (ex-showroom)
It gets sporty body decals among a host of cosmetic and feature updates
It also comes with a sporty analogue-digital instrument cluster
The upside-down front forks enhance its riding comfort and agility
Dual-channel ABS is a new addition to the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200, enhancing its riding safety
The engine has been refined to churn out 24.16 bhp peak power and 18.74 Nm of torque
It gets Bajaj Ride Connect app that allows the rider to connect mobile phone with the motorcycle's instrument cluster
Bajaj has upped the appeal of this motorcycle with all these updates