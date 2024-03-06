Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick

The Indian motorcycle market is the largest in the world and it has been witnessing a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of years. Indian motorcycle buyers, especially young-age consumers are showing more interest in buying premium higher displacement engine-equipped models instead of mundane entry-level commuters with 100 cc or 110 cc engines. While technically, the 100 cc motorcycles are still in the market as entry-level models in the Indian market, consumers are increasingly focusing on 125 cc models even for commuting, which was not the case earlier.

This drastic shift in consumer preference has propelled the two-wheeler manufacturers to change their strategy as well. Instead of focusing on 100 cc or 110 cc motorcycles for volume sales, the two-wheeler manufacturers in India are increasingly emphasising on bigger bikes. This is why, the 125 cc, 160 cc or 200 cc motorcycles are growing in numbers in India.

Bajaj Auto is one of the major players in the premium motorcycle segment in the country and the auto company recently launched its updated Pulsar NS series models. The OEM launched the updated iteration of Pulsar NS125 in India alongside the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 just a few days ago. With this, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Price

The updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes priced at ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xtreme 125R is priced between ₹95,000 and ₹99,500 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the TVS Raider 125 comes priced between ₹95,219 and 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xtreme 125R comes as the most affordable model among these three motorcycles, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 sits at the top of the pricing chart.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Specification

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes powered by a 125 cc DTS-i engine, paired with a five-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 11.83 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque.

The Hero Xtreme 125R gets power from a 125 cc single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. This engine is capable of kicking out 11.4 bhp peak power at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

On the other hand, the TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 11.22 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 generates the most power output among the three motorcycles, while the TVS Raider 125 has the most torque output on paper.

