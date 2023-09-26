Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter introduced at 1.18 lakh

Bajaj Auto has been revamping its Pulsar line-up slowly. It currently has the P150, N160, N250 and the F250 in its product portfolio. Now, the OEM has launched the Pulsar N150 which can be considered as a more aggressive version of the Pulsar P150. The company is offering the Pulsar N150 at a price point of ₹1,17,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Pulsar N150 design highlights

The biggest change that the OEM has made on the motorbike is in terms of design. The Pulsar N150 takes design inspiration from the Pulsar N160, sporting an aggressive LED projector headlamp which looks like an evolved version of the iconic wolf-eye headlamp found on the older generation of Pulsars. The fuel tank looks muscular, contrasted with sleek and stylish waist section.

The graphic scheme on the motorbike features piercing colour breaks and contrasting finishing, making it a visual treat to the eyes. It is available in three colour options - Racing Red, Ebony Black and Metallic Pearl White.

It gets a contoured step seat, a sportier underbelly exhaust and floating body panels. It rides on wider 120 cross-section rear tyres that offer a decent grip and stability to riders. The bike weighs seven kgs less than the N160.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 performance highlights

Powering the Pulsar N150 is the same 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single cylinder-FI, air-cooled engine that puts out 14.5 Ps of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a five-speed unit. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking duties are done by 240 mm disc with single-channel ABS at the front and 130 mm drum at the rear, ensuring easy navigation on tricky roads.

Bajaj Auto says that the fuel efficiency of the bike will be around 45-50 kmpl, which is the same as the previous Pulsar 150. The engine is tuned for low-end grunt which means that the rider would not need to use the gearbox much.

In terms of features, the Pulsar N150 gets a digital instrument cluster taken from the N160, speedometer and USB port on fuel tank.

