Bajaj Pulsar N150 launch today: Live and latest updates

Bajaj Pulsar is a name to reckon with in India's vibrant bike market and has dominated its segment for years. Little wonder then that when the new generation of Pulsar models were launched last year, it created quite a bit of stir and the likes of the Pulsar N160 continues to find much favour. Looking to build on the sustained success, Bajaj is now all set with its Pulsar N150 which is likely to borrow the same engine as on the P150 but will boast of styling cues that are taken straight from the highly successful N160.
Catch all the details and live updates from the launch of Bajaj Pulsar N150 here:
It is expected to get a single piece grab rail, USB port on fuel tank, single piece seat, underbelly exhaust and a digital instrument cluster taken from the N160.
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 is expected to borrow several styling cues from N160 which means it could be almost as sporty and aggressive to look at. Sculpted projector head lights and more pronounced tank extension, for instance, could give the N150 an enhanced visual appeal.
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 will be a watered down version of the Pulsar N160 and as such, likely to be more on the lines of the P150. The Pulsar P150 offers 14 Ps of max power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. That said, the levels of refinement and a relatively torquey tuning are also quite likely.
Bajaj Pulsar, last year, was launched in the N250 and the F250, and both have fared quite well so far. At present, the lineup starts at around ₹85,000 mark (before taxes). The Indian two-wheeler giant, however, is determined to have an entry level model and this is where the N150 is looking to slot itself in.